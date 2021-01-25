Collado promises to recover the country’s tourism

Bayahibe, DR

During a tour of the Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus hotel facilities, together with its director David López and other senior executives of the hotel chain, Minister David Collado said that he was concentrating on the measures of the Tourism Office.

He stressed that despite all the adversities that the pandemic is presenting worldwide for tourism development, he values ​​that the Fluxa family opens one more hotel and makes it available to all Dominicans. Collado showed confidence in this hotel’s executives by expressing that he saw compliance with all health protocols from the entrance.

As for the requirement by the authorities in the United States so that as of the 26th of this month, all citizens to enter that country have proof of Covid tests, the Dominican government via the tourism cabinet has just delivered 400 tests to the Hotel Association to be distributed, and at no cost to tourists.

High occupancy

“Internal tourism has been a total success; every weekend, the hotel chains are at high occupancy because of this,” Collado said, reiterating his call for health protocols to be respected, which he considers vital.

David Collado visited Iberostar

Reopening

Collado visited the Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus hotel in Bayahibe, reopened after being closed for ten months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Protocol

Upon arrival at the hotel, the minister checked the entire process and sanitary measures in the hotel facility.