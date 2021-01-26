More than 200 passengers are prevented from traveling to the US for failing to present proof of COVID-19

Travelers were trying to travel through the Cibao International Airport.

Some 250 people were prevented from traveling to the United States this Tuesday through the Cibao International Airport for not presenting the results of a negative COVID-19 test to the airlines.

Teófilo Gómez, the general administrator of that air terminal, offered the information, who explained that this figure represents 50 percent of the number of travelers who planned to leave the country in the first four flights today.

The executive said that those who were prevented from going on a trip would have their flights rescheduled at no additional cost.

Gómez recommended that all users present the results of their PCR or antigen tests, to avoid setbacks, in addition to the sample, they must complete an affidavit that the airline will give them to enter the United States.

This measure was announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last Tuesday to slow the spread of COVID-19 since the numbers of confirmed cases in the United States continue to hit new records.

All passengers two years and older must provide a negative antigen or PCR test, taken within three calendar days of travel.

“Both citizens and residents and tourists arriving in commercial and private operations from abroad must adjust to this new norm,” he stated.

The Cibao Airport provided a list with the laboratories where the passengers can take said tests and the delivery time.

The results would be ready in 30 minutes to three hours in the Metropolitan Hospital of Santiago (Homs), Puntomédico, Cencarci, Diagnosis, Jorge Blanco, García, and García.

Also, in the laboratories that operate in the Coronas, the Maternal and Child Institute, Santiago Apóstol, and Hemmi clinics.