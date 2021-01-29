American Airlines increases service to the Dominican Republic 

SANTO DOMINGO – American Airlines announced that as of April 2021, it would begin operating a new route and frequency of direct flights to the Dominican Republic.

The airports that will operate the new frequencies and routes, respectively, are Las Americas International Airport (SDQ) and Santiago International Airport (STI).

Mr. Oliver Bojos, American’s general manager for the Dominican Republic, highlighted that, as part of the economic reactivation in times of COVID-19, its operations in Santo Domingo had been increased with three additional weekly flights to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which will begin on April 3. American currently operates one flight per week on Saturdays to that destination.

American also announced that as of April 2 (pending approval by the country’s authorities), it would start a new route from Santiago International Airport (STI) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), with a frequency of three days a week.

Bojos added that this new route and the added frequencies respond to the company’s commitment to the country.

These flights will be operated with Boeing 737s seating 172 passengers and available for booking beginning Saturday, January 30.

American currently offers more than 82 weekly flights from the country, connecting Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, Santiago, and Puerto Plata with the airline’s hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and Philadelphia.

