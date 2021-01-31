Mitur works plan to regularize street vendors on the beaches

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, informed that they are working on a regularization plan for street vendors on the Dominican Republic beaches.

He explained that together with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), they plan to build spaces according to the new times and the urban vision of the times.

“Together, we are making a plan to intervene and regularize our beaches as part of a series of new measures that we have planned from the Ministry of Tourism to be ready when the covid-19 pandemic passes,” he said.

The head of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) added that they plan to carry out a census. Together with the organizations mentioned above, the vendors who stay on the beaches will be trained concerning the relationship with tourists and citizen treatment, according to El Nacional.