Despegar consolidates its expansion in the Dominican Republic tourism market

Despegar, the leading travel company in Latin America, consolidates its presence in the Dominican Republic as part of its objective to contribute to the region’s reactivation and development.

In this sense, Despegar has entered into a strategic alliance with local tourism entrepreneur Juan Tomas Díaz Infante, who manages the wholesale and inbound operators Gray Line and Best Day for the past five years.

According to a statement accessed by arecoa.com, the alliance stems from Despegar’s acquisition of Best Day in October 2020, representing a key asset, given its strong presence in the Mexican and Caribbean markets.

Best Day operates a multi-platform business model. In addition to its consumer business, through its online platform, call centers, and approximately 190 kiosks in shopping malls, the company offers ground transportation, tours, and activities in major destinations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

As a result, Latin American travelers will have access to the region’s most comprehensive travel content.

Despegar’s unique competitive levers, with a customer base of more than 18 million customers in the region and in-depth knowledge of the Latin American traveler through the use of technology and innovation, combined with Diaz Infante’s experience and partnerships in the Dominican market, further strengthen the joint value proposition to travelers.