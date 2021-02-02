Ferries del Caribe resumes passenger travel between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

Ferries del Caribe reported that it resumed its passenger trips between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico as of last Monday, February 1.

The company assured that “all health and safety protocols will be maintained” for the well-being of guests, crew members and their employees.

To enter the Dominican Republic, as of Monday, the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) requires the digitally completed entry and exit form for residents and foreigners. The physical forms that were filled out at the port will no longer be valid. At the time of registration, the system will generate a code that you must present at the port of the Dominican Republic.

Since Puerto Rico is a free state associated with the United States, passengers with the intention of entering that island have to present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigens), carried out less than 72 hours prior to their trip.

Before disembarking in Puerto Rico, you must complete the COVID-19 Alert Traveler Declaration form.