Construction of the Limón-Playa Morón highway advances in the tourist destination of Samaná

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, follows up on the progress in the Limón-Playa Morón highway section’s construction work in the province of Samaná.

“We came to Samaná to supervise the construction work of the Limón-Playa Morón highway, 85% of the workforce is local, thus positively impacting the community. No matter the adversities that arise, we will continue forward with God,” Collado said on his Twitter account.

Last September, President Luis Abinader gave the first contract for the road access Limón-Playa Morón and Ramal-Punta Lanza, of 5.8 kilometers, with an investment of 121 million pesos.

On that occasion, the head of state affirmed that the time had come for Samaná and guaranteed that the thousands of jobs lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be recovered for the improvement of the population tourism.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism highlighted the government’s development vision and stressed that this is fulfilled with the initiative in favor of the province.