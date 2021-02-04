Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana welcomes first guest

Punta Cana.- Grupo Posadas, the leading hotel operator in Mexico, reported this Monday, February 1, that it received the first guest of its newly opened Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, an adults-only hotel located just 30 minutes from the International Airport of Punta Cana.

Posadas said it seeks to contribute positively to both the economy of the Dominican Republic and the development of the region.

The vice president of Hotel Operation of Grupo Posadas, Enrique Calderón; the general manager of the Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana hotel, Predo Parets; the Director of Operations of Grupo Posadas, Manuel Galán; and senior executives of the Posadas Group in the country, formally welcomed the American tourist upon arrival at the resort.