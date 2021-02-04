Samaná communicators demand review of “shadow toll” that harms tourism

Communicators of Samaná ask President Luis Abinader to review the shadow toll contract and eliminate decree 654-11 and decree 571-09, which impede the province’s development.

They consider that the decree created by Leonel Fernández and the revision of the Santo Domingo-Samaná shadow toll, which damages and hinders the tourist development of the zone, should be eliminated.

They also requested eliminating decrees 654-11 and 571-09, which prevent landowners from investing or investors from buying land to create businesses that favor the population.

This restraint impedes the tourist development of Samaná, which is affected every day by the high cost of the toll, which also hurts the provinces of Monte Plata, María Trinidad Sánchez, and Duarte.

The so-called “shadow toll” comes to light because the collections expected by the company in the flow of vehicles on the road are not met; therefore, the Dominican government must compensate this difference to comply with the “guaranteed minimum” established in the contract.