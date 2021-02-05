The Tortuga Bay Puntacana remains one of the best hotels in the Caribbean

For the third consecutive year, the Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club hotel received a gold badge in the ranking of the best hotels in the Caribbean in 2021, a recognition granted by the international magazine US News, which on this occasion placed the hotel in step number 7 among the best hotels in the Caribbean.

“The travel industry has faced numerous challenges over the past year, emphasizing the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain exemplary standards,” said Zach Watson, US News Travel Editor.

“This year’s list offers a reliable guide for travelers to use when planning their next getaway, whether in a few months or next year,” he added.

US News & World Report is the world’s leading magazine in quality classification. It is visited by more than 40 million people monthly, allowing through the web to search for information and guidance to make the best decisions in the areas included in the magazine, such as travel and business.

Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club works to follow the measures and recommendations of the World Health Organization ( WHO ), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), World Travel & Tourism Council ( WTTC ), the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants ( Asonahores ), the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) and the Ministry of Public Health of the Dominican Republic. In addition to the standards received from Leading Hotels of The World, in combination with Grupo Puntacana’s procedures and protocols.

In 2019, the hotel was selected as the number one hotel in Punta Cana by US News & World Report receiving the organization’s gold seal. In 2020, he held the position and at the same time received the gold seal for his number four position in the Caribbean Region by US News & World Report.