Grupo Rescue: Covid-19 express tests for tourists offered in Punta Cana and Puerto Plata

The Grupo Rescue medical network reported that it offers tests to detect Covid-19 certified by the Ministry of Public Health.

The group, of which the Punta Cana Medical Center and Bournigal Medical Center in Puerto Plata are part, reported that it had enabled new Covid-19 test stations in “Express” mode and digital delivery results in less than 24 hours.

“Express mode is being offered to meet the needs of tourists in the North and East poles of the Dominican Republic, where there is a greater volume of travelers. Among the catalog of valid tests for travel are: SARS-CoV-2 antigens, with results in 4 hours and COVID PCR Express with results in less than 24 hours,” explained the entity.

Likewise, the centers offer the coordination of operations within the tourist complexes in the Bavaro-Punta Cana and Bayahibe area; and at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata.