Pact boosts Dominican capital’s environmental rules

Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry and the Mayor’s Office of the National District on Tuesday agreed to develop actions and create spaces free of solid waste and contribute to cleanliness and order of public places.

The agreement signed by Environment Minister, Orlando Jorge and National District Mayor Carolina Mejía, “contemplates the formulation and implementation of a Municipal Plan for Comprehensive Solid Waste Management, sanitation in markets, landfills, public slaughterhouses and private companies, as well as the sanitation of street food sales.”

They also agreed to enforce the sanctions stipulated in the General Law of Integral Management and Co-processing of Solid Waste number 225-20, says a press release.

“We will do everything necessary so that the Mayor’s Office and the Ministry of the Environment can have all the legal force in relation to this implementation and that the citizens know that we are going to be applying these provisions.”