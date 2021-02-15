Dominican marina tapped world’s #1 for sport fishing

Santo Domingo.- The Cap Cana Marina in the Dominican Republic has been selected as the # 1 for sport fishing in the world during 2020.

The selection has highlighted achievements in various aspects such as the number of fish, the variety of billfish (blue marlin, white marlin, sailfish and swordfish), the average size of the fish, the fishing reports of the season and its duration, as well as the number of boats that fish.

The recognition granted by the prestigious organization Billfish Report, highlights the roots and positioning acquired over the years by Marina Cap Cana, being preferentially selected as a fishing destination by national and international fishermen, especially the North American market that loves sport angling.

“it is the first time that we are selected as the No. 1 fishing spot, since in 2019 we were in the No. 9 position, in 2017 in the No. 4 and in 2016 we were No. 2 in the world,” said Silvano Suazo, director of Marina Cap Cana.