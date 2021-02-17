Abinader receives a visit from the secretary of the World Tourism Organization

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader received this Wednesday the secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, at the National Palace.

The meeting, which was held privately, was attended by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

Pololikashvili chose the Dominican Republic to spend his personal vacations, so he has been in the country for several days.

Collado posted last Sunday on his Twitter account a message in which he stressed that the visit of the secretary of the UNWTO is a sign of confidence in the sanitary measures adopted by the Dominican authorities against the pandemic.

“It is an honor for us to have in the country the president of the World Tourism Organization, on his personal vacation, a clear sign of international confidence in the sanitary protocols of our country for tourists,” wrote the Minister.