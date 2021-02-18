The Dominican Republic is a tourism management model amid Covid

Santo Domingo, DR

The secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili, assured yesterday that the Dominican Republic is prepared to receive tourists because of its sanitary protocol, security, and infrastructure.

Zurab, who chose the country to spend his first family vacation since the beginning of the pandemic, paid a courtesy visit to President Luis Abinader on his last day, Wednesday morning.

At the end of the meeting, which was held in private and at which Tourism Minister David Collado was present, the secretary affirmed that the country is an example in the world of how tourism can be managed with responsible protocols in the COVID-19 era, working to attract international tourists with sanitary safety.

He considered Abinader to be the president with some of the best ideas he has seen in recent years to lead the tourism industry, attract more visitors, investments, create new destinations, and generate more jobs. “There is no better place to invest than this paradise. A legally safe country, with a government, motivated to carry out interesting, creative, modern, and sustainable projects,” Pololikashvili said.

He congratulated the Dominican government for managing tourism after recognizing that it is not easy to maintain the balance between health and economy amid the pandemic.

Among the qualities for choosing the Republic, he valued its history, its culture, and above all, for its security.

“We have seen with our own eyes that it is a safe country, which complies with all the protocols of the world that are needed in these rare and difficult times,” added the UNWTO leader.

During his stay in the country, he said that thanks to the rigorous sanitary protocols, he could see that it is safer than being at home or going to the supermarket.

He also highlighted the beauty and hospitality of the Dominican Republic since his arrival in Punta Cana.

He understands that it is possible to travel responsibly and that not traveling is not the solution to avoid the pandemic, so he urged to travel and enjoy the world.