Changes to JetBlue: Ban carry-on luggage at its lowest rate

MEASURE WILL COME INTO EFFECT FROM NEXT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

The airline JetBlue Airways announced several changes to its baggage policy, eliminating the ability to carry hand luggage on the plane for customers who pay the lowest rates.

Known as “Basic Blue,” for those who use this rate as of next Thursday, February 25, they will only be able to carry a personal object, such as a purse or backpack, that fits under the seat in front.

“If you make a reservation from February 25 to travel on July 20 onwards and you prefer to take your bags in the cabin or store something else in the overhead compartment, don’t forget to book a Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra fare or Mint,” according to a statement.

The exceptions for these cases are members of the airline’s “Mosaic” category, who can travel with a carry-on suitcase and have priority boarding at all rates, travelers who combine a Blue Basic rate with an “Even More Space” seat ( at a higher price), active military and unaccompanied minors.

Of all these, only customers with an Even More Space seat are guaranteed to bring their carry-on bag on board.

Beginning July 20, on domestic flights within the US, those traveling on a Blue, Blue Extra, or Mint fare or purchasing an Even More Space seat now have our word that their carry-on will travel on board as long as you meet all the requirements.

For other routes, space in the overhead compartments is occupied on a first-come, first-served basis and based on availability. Those boarding in later groups may have to check in their carry-on luggage at the boarding gate.

Otherwise, all carry-on bags taken to the boarding gate will have a charge apart from personal items.

The price to pay will be US $ 65 (about 3,766 pesos), if it is the first or second checked bag, or US $ 180 (about RD $ 10,431), if it is the third, according to the JetBlue information page.