Collado: “We will close February with the arrival of more than 100,000 tourists”

THE VALUE OF DOMESTIC TOURISM IN JOB RECOVERY STANDS OUT

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, indicated that tourism is rising firmly in the country; an example of this is that in February, a month shaping up with a drop in tourist visits, they will conclude with more than 100,000 visitors.

All the decisions made by the Dominican government, he added, are considering tourism as the primary industry in the country, which represents 15% of the Gross Domestic Product ( GDP ).

Also, due to the importance of some 500,000 Dominicans making a living from this activity, the crisis has impacted an entire chain that includes small travel agencies and tour operators.

Among the measures adopted by the country, Collado cited insurance for COVID-19 coverage, being a pioneer in this initiative.

Likewise, the incentive of domestic tourism has allowed nearly 100,000 employees to regain their jobs in the different hotel complexes in the country.

Collado stressed that in the random tests carried out in all Dominican airports and, in hotels, with antigen tests for the North American market, the positivity rate does not exceed 1.20%, so tourism does not represent a risk to increase contagion.