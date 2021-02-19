The Tortuga Bay Punta Cana, among the best resorts in the world

The Hotel Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club has been recognized among the 500 best resorts in the world by the Travel + Leisure World Best’s Awards portal, the largest travel media brand in the United States.

The Travel + Leisure brand has an audience of 8.1 million readers, selects the best resorts, best islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, and airports to vacation. It is a trusted resource for millions of tourists and enthusiastic travelers who seek meaningful “high-caliber” experiences.

Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club is made up of 13 private beachfront villas. The suites include modern technologies as well as a renewed aesthetic to enhance the visitor experience.

The hotel underwent a renovation process in July-November 2017, designed and supervised by the prominent American designer Markham Roberts. The renovation’s main goal was to evolve the brand of hospitality experience originally envisioned by Óscar de la Renta.

In each edition, the award-winning portal chooses the list of the most prestigious properties located in eight geographical regions of the world, which reflect the experiences of its readers, travelers, and tourists who vacation around the planet in search of pleasant vacations.

“Hundreds of thousands of discerning travelers who share their opinions on destinations, urban hotels, and resorts voted in our annual survey to bring back to the Travel + Leisure franchise the 500 best hotels in the world, highlighting the most emblematic to vacation,” indicated the portal.

The World’s Best’s Awards edition, which selects the Hotel Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club among the 500 best in the world, will be released next March and published in alphabetical order, not by ranking.