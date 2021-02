Samaná, Dominican Republic.- Tourism Minister David Collado, on Sun. said the Samaná tourism region (northeast) has a 76% hotel occupancy.

He said that province received 58,000 tourists in 2017; 85,000 the following year and that today all available rooms are full.

“The province of Samaná is today the tourist pole with the highest occupancy and also due to the film industry that has chosen this beautiful province to develop several films.”