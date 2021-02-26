American Airlines will link Philadelphia with Santiago starting in April

AIRLINE WILL LAUNCH THREE FLIGHTS A WEEK ON MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY

The Cibao International Airport ( AIC ) announced that a direct American Airlines flight would operate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Santiago de los Caballeros starting next April through said terminal.

“We are pleased to announce that starting next April, the American airline will operate a direct flight from the Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania, to Santiago,” the airport terminal said on its Instagram account. ⠀

The said route would begin on April 2, which will fly three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. ⠀

“With the start of this new route, we reaffirm our commitment to offering greater and better services to our users,” they added.

It is recalled that the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ) learned on February 24 in a public hearing of the request of American Airlines to fly to Punta Cana and Samaná, respectively.

Likewise, it was anticipated that the airlines are being flexible with the date changes to passengers who, with their reservation to travel, come out positive in the tests against Covid-19, allowing them to postpone their departure date without incurring any penalty.