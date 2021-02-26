Dreams Dominicus resort, luxury for couples and families

Bayahibe, Dominican Republic.-The Covid-19 pandemic changed the way of vacationing and all hotel complexes have had to rethink their offer, spaces and services to convince foreigners and Dominicans that they can “throw off stress” in an environment that provides them safety, as well as beauty and comfort.

For vacationers, a beautiful beach, entertainment and comfortable facilities are no longer enough, because now the main concern is how “safe” they can feel when they leave the protection of their homes to travel as a couple, family and friends.

Taking care of guests goes beyond cleaning and disinfecting the environment or limiting and controlling the capacity in the spaces, responding to a comprehensive program and a complete restructuring of the service and structure offer.

According to Amando Pozo Martínez, general director of Dreams Dominicus La Romana, of the AMResorts hotel chain, the adaptation was a very interesting process and “although we already knew about the issue of sanitation and distancing, our chain, like the great company that is, it has a quality department, which developed a hygiene protocol for all its hotels, in order to protect both guests and employees.”