Works to develop Dominican SW’s tourism start midyear

Santo Domingo.- “In the middle of this year we will begin to build the necessary infrastructures for the tourism development of Pedernales (southwest),” President Luis Abinader announced before the National Assembly on Sat.

He said the ambitious project will be developed together with the private sector through a trust, already created, and will strengthen the public-private alliances that are being promoted in all sectors of the country.

Abinader said the development in the Pedernales area will include the construction of an airport, aqueducts, treatment and energy plants and hotels.

“The works will be carried out always respecting the environment to turn Pedernales into an eco-destination that will make it different and will lead it to be a tourism and investment center worldwide.”