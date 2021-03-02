Dominican Republic hosts PGA TOUR Event March 22-28

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. – With a US$3 million purse valid for 300 FedexCup points and the participation of 132 players from 20 countries and 5 continents, Puntacana Resort & Club announces the 4th edition of the Corales Championship PGA TOUR Event 2021, to be held at the Corales golf course, from March 22 to 28.

With the event, the Dominican Republic and Punta Cana are promoted worldwide as the leading golf tourism destination in the Caribbean, reaching 1 billion television viewers in 200 countries and more than 5.5 million impressions in digital media worldwide, national and international.

This sporting event will feature the participation of five Dominican players, who are currently competing for their classification in the Canita Tour, which will conclude in the first week of March.

This invitational event will allow limited access to Puntacana Resort & Club owners, main sponsors and special partners, following the sanitary hygiene and safety protocols implemented by the resort and endorsed by the Public Health Ministry, the Tourism Ministry and the Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (ASONAHORES) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the tourism sector.