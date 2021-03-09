Frontier links Punta Cana to Miami four times a week

FROM MARCH 8, WITH NON-STOP FLIGHTS ON MONDAYS AND FRIDAYS.

It will also have a new service to St Thomas in the Virgin Islands.

Frontier Airlines formally inaugurated its non-stop route from Miami, Florida, to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (MIA_PUJ), four times a week on Mondays and Fridays.

The event began with welcoming remarks by the CEO of Miami International Airport, Lester Sola, followed by Frontier executives’ words, who praised the beauties and attractions of the Punta Cana destination.

In this regard, the director of the Dominican Republic’s Tourism Promotion Office (OPT) in Miami, Wendy Justo, thanked the airline on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, for the destination’s confidence the support of all flights to the DR.

The OPT director concluded the ceremony by cutting the inaugural ribbon while inviting all those present to board the flight to Punta Cana and reminded them that “The Dominican Republic Has It All.”

Frontier’s three new Miami routes continue the airline’s recent expansion in December with three weekly flights to Santo Domingo, followed by its daily service to Orlando in February.

In April, Frontier will add three more new routes: weekly flights to Guatemala City, four weekly flights to San Salvador, and four weekly flights to Ontario, California. In total, the new routes will expand Frontier’s network at MIA to 29 destinations.

At the inauguration ceremony, David Woodard, the airline’s Regional Manager; Alfredo González, International Marketing Director; U. Desmond, Miami Airport Protocol Director; and Raquel Regalado, Miami Dade County Commissioner for District 7.

It is recalled that the airline has just announced another new launch in the Caribbean from Miami, with a new service to St Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.