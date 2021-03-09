Iconic National Park gets a Visitor Center

Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic.- The Propagas Foundation and the Environment Ministry on Mon. opened the Visitor Center at Los Limones community in Los Haitises National Park (northeast).

Foundation president Rosa Margarita Bonetti de Santana, said that the use of this infrastructure is intended for the development of conservation activities and environmental education.

“It will contribute to reducing subsistence farming in the area, promoting the formation of capacities that in the short, medium and long term they allow jobs and income, outlining these communities as a sustainable management model.”

Likewise, Environment Minister Orlando Jorge stressed the importance of this project for the achievement of conservation objectives in this National Park, of which he indicated that it is “an underground water reservoir, with an important reserve of this vital resource for human development in the country.”