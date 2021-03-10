Bahia Principe Golf’s Ocean´s 4 course becomes PGA Ocean´s 4

Santo Domingo, March 9, 2021 – PGA Ocean’s 4 is the second PGA of America affiliated course in Latin America and the third in the world outside the US, along with Mission Hills Golf & Resort and PGA Riviera Maya. In addition, it will be the official headquarters of the first Golf Academy of the renowned association in the Dominican Republic.

Encarna Piñero, Executive Vice President CEO of the Group, and Jesús Durán, CEO of Grupo Piñero in the Dominican Republic, presented the change of identity at a ceremony, after the company’s alliance with the Association of Professionals of Golf de América, formalized last January.

The course has 27 holes, 4 of them facing the Caribbean Sea, fully integrated into the landscape and managed in a sustainable way.

Grupo Piñero, a Spanish tourism company with more than 40 years of history, and its Bahia Principe Golf division continue to advance in their commitment to the American market after the agreement established last January with the prestigious Professional Golf Association of America (PGA of America). An alliance that is now materializing with the evolution of its Ocean’s 4 course, which is renamed PGA Ocean’s 4, located within the Playa Nueva Romana tourist resort, and has become the newest golf facility in Latin America affiliated with the PGA of America.

The change of identity is part of the evolution process of the company’s golf business, which manages four courses attached to its hotels and residential complexes, and also takes place in the creation of the first PGA Golf Academy in the Dominican Republic. Both owners, residents, and players will be able to enjoy innovative practices, development programs and exclusive educational content, as well as extraordinary instructors, in charge of providing an incomparable golf experience for all levels and from the hand of one of the most important sports organizations in the world.

Likewise, the impulse of this discipline reflects that, beyond being a sport, golf is understood as an instrument that actively contributes to the development of a region. For this reason, Grupo Piñero and its Bahia Principe Golf division, together with the PGA of America, are working together to promote the expansion of this sport.