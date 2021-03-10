Dominican Republic participates in Berlin Tourism blast

Frankfurt.- The Dominican Republic, through the Ministry of Tourism participates, once again, as an exhibitor in the International Tourism Exchange (ITB) Berlin NOW 2021, which is held virtually for the first time.

From March 9 to 12, 2021, the Dominican Republic will be participating in the largest tourism fair in the world, with its own “Brand Card” (“Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism”).

Quisqueya with its Brandcard, to which the global tourism value chain has exclusive access with an invitation code and can see first-hand the latest news at headquarters.

Within the framework of this digital platform, the Caribbean destination will have three presentations on the progress of the “Responsible Recovery Plan for Tourism” in the Dominican Republic.