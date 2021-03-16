Canadian tourism delays its return to the Caribbean: Air Transat will not operate until June

CARRIER EXPECTED TO RESUME FLIGHTS WHEN EUROPEAN VOLUME PICKS UP DURING THE SUMMER

Canadian airline Air Transat announced that it temporarily suspends operations until mid-June due to Canadian government restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The company explained that they would resume flights when the European volume recovers during the summer, “which will probably be in mid-June,” said the president of the parent company Transat, Jean-Marc Eustache.

The company has also announced that it is working to secure financing if the acquisition agreement by Air Canada is canceled.

It is recalled that in early 2021, the Canadian government announced that it was suspending all flights to the Caribbean and Mexico until April 30 and will require mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving from abroad in a hotel at their own expense, according to Reportur.mex.