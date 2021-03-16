DR to speed up entry and exit of travelers with electronic form

Starting April 1, all passengers entering and leaving the Dominican Republic will find it easy to submit the required information in digital forms through an electronic ticket portal for entries and exits to the country.

This was announced at the closing of the first virtual version of the ITB Berlin Now International Tourism Fair, adding that the system also allows the presentation of health information.

The measure is an effort to optimize the processes of entry and exit of passengers in the country and help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The new electronic system combines digital versions of the Affidavit of Health of the Traveler, the Customs Declaration, and Embarkation/Disembarkation International forms in a single digital form. As of April 1, 2021, the use of digital forms will be mandatory.

“Since we launched the E-Ticket in November 2020, we have been testing the platform and receiving valuable feedback from passengers who have used it. So far, we have conducted more than 500 training sessions, and we have updated and improved the platform to ensure that as of April 1, there are no setbacks,” said David Collado, Minister of Tourism.

The form will request general information, such as the passport number, residence address, and the address of the place where you will be staying while in the Dominican Republic, as well as general customs information and a traveler’s health affidavit. Passengers must complete an arrival and departure form, and the system will generate two QR codes.

The Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) began to communicate to the corresponding public and private entities inside and outside the Dominican Republic about the new medium and has created tutorial videos with instructions on how to complete the forms and a list of frequently asked questions on the Viajero digital portal.

Likewise, the country maintains updated information on the latest travel protocols implemented in the Dominican Republic related to Covid-19.

Dominican airports have free internet access so that passengers who did not complete the form before flying can do so when they arrive in the country.