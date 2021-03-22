Government goes to the aid of tourist carriers: it will provide 700 million pesos

SAID FUNDS GRANTED BY THE RESERVE BANK AND WOULD BE CHANNELED THROUGH THE MITUR

President Luis Abinader held a meeting with the private tourism transport sector, which threatened to stop its work in demand of state aid to solve financial difficulties by not paying its loans.

As explained by Cipriano Bencosme, president of the Dominican Association of Tourist Transport ( Adotratur ), next Wednesday, the president will receive a draft of the rescue project of these companies with an amount of 700 million pesos (US $12,068,965) from the Reserve Bank for soft loans.

Likewise, the carriers will meet with Samuel Pereyra, administrator of Banreservas, to finalize details. The funds would be channeled through the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ).

The purpose will be that drivers do not lose their fleets through seizure by financial entities. Bencosme said that these entities only communicate with them through acts of the bailiff, with requests payments.

Quotas have been delayed since 2019 when Dominican tourism suffered a setback due to the death of several foreigners in the country. A situation that worsened with the closure of operations due to the pandemic and that has not recovered despite the gradual recovery of the entry of non-domestic tourists in recent months.