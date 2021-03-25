Eastern Dominican province to get US$1.0B+ investment

Miches, Dominican Republic.- Business leaders from the hotel sector will invest more than US$1.0 billion in that municipality of El Seibo province (east) for the construction of projects that include 4, 551 hotel rooms and residences.

During the construction process, more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs and approximately 5,000 new jobs will be created, at the time all the projects are operating.

President Luis Abinader guaranteed the Government’s commitment to provide the public services necessary to transform that town into an example of an alliance for development.

“Miches is undoubtedly home to one of the most impressive natural beauties in the country, with an immense potential for untapped development that has caused the well-being of many Dominicans to be postponed.”

“How long has it been and Miches was forgotten. But this is going to change now and forever.”