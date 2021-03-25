Iberostar projects a Holy Week at the maximum occupancy level allowed in the DR

With the main markets of the United States, Argentina, Germany

The Iberostar Hotels & Resorts accommodation establishments in the Dominican Republic, which are operating in the destination, will be at the maximum allowed occupancy for the Easter date, complying with the Ministry of Tourism regulations ( Mitur ).

This was reported to arecoa.com by Yoanki Nieves, Iberostar Marketing Director for DR and Latin America, who highlighted that in the accumulated year 2021, the main markets for Iberostar DR are the United States, Argentina, Germany, and the local Dominican market.

“The growth of other Eastern European markets such as Poland, Ukraine, Romania, and Bulgaria also stands out. Also, important markets such as France, the United Kingdom, and Russia are still closed, and flights are forecast to resume in the summer,” he added.

He stressed that other novelties of the chain are that considering how essential repeat customers are for Iberostar, from April 2021 Horizons will be launched, the new loyalty program, which is based on the customer experience and According to the number of nights enjoyed, it is classified into the different levels such as Sand, Ocean, Sky, and Infinity.

The executive explained that from the moment the client joins the Horizons community, they access special discounts on hotel services, priority check-in, and late check-out, personalized welcome gifts, as well as premium and exclusive services during their stay, among many more surprises.

“Regular customers have a great advantage because Horizons will calculate their level, based on previous stays, as long as their last stay has been in the last three years. All Iberostar hotels participate in Horizons, and with this new initiative, Iberostar continues to meet the needs of its customers and further strengthen the relationship with them,” said Nieves.

Iberostar specializes in offering responsible experiences; it develops in hotels more than 300 hygiene and health safety measures that it provides, How We Care, with a Medical Advisory Council’s support. Iberostar operates with the highest quality standards and now continues to strengthen and enrich procedures and protocols with a holistic vision, scientific rigor, and without taking a step back in caring for the environment.

Following the recommendations of public authorities and health institutions, it has developed measures to take care of employees and guarantee the customer experience, implement new procedures in restaurants or at check-ins, use reusable masks, or apply measures that favor frequent hand washing. Some of these measures are the limitation of hotel occupancy, greater distance between hammocks and furniture, and a touch-less experience with the App.