United Airlines’ Big Caribbean Expansion

As optimism grows in the travel industry, United Airlines is continuing to expand its Caribbean network.

In fact, United Airlines will soon be flying more flights to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America than it did in 2019 — before the pandemic.

“We are proud of United’s deep roots and history throughout Latin America,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “In May, we will greatly expand our Latin America schedule, offering even more options than we did in 2019. This will include numerous opportunities for travelers reuniting with friends and family and those seeking a warm-weather, beach destination.”

United will be operating nonstop service in May to 13 destinations across the Caribbean from its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, DC.

That will include flights to Aruba, The Bahamas Bermuda, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, St Maarten, St Thomas and Turks, and Caicos.

That will include a number of Caribbean routes with more than one flight per day, including two daily flights from Newark to St Thomas and Aruba and five flights each day from Houston to Cancun, among others.

Among other notable routes, United will be flying daily flights from Chicago to both Punta Cana and San Juan; daily flights from Houston to St Thomas; and at least one flight every day from Newark to Nassau, Turk sand Caicos, Santo Domingo, San Juan, Santiago, and St Maarten.

You can find the full list of United flights to the Caribbean and Mexico below.

Chicago O’Hare to the Caribbean Aruba (AUA) Weekly Montego Bay (MBJ) Weekly Nassau (NAS) 2x weekly Punta Cana (PUJ) Daily San Juan (SJU) Daily St. Thomas (STT) 2x weekly Cancun 2x daily Cozumel Weekly

Denver to the Caribbean Nassau Weekly Cancun 3x Daily

Houston to the Caribbean Aruba Weekly Montego Bay 4x Weekly Nassau 10x Weekly Turks and Caicos Weekly Punta Cana 2x Weekly San Juan 18x Weekly St Thomas Daily Belize 2x Daily Roatan 5x Weekly Cancun 5x Daily Cozumel Daily