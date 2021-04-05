Banco Popular sponsors Health Tourism Congress

Press Release

Santo Domingo.- Banco Popular Dominicano (BPD) sponsors the third edition of the private investment lunch within the framework of the 5th International Congress of Health and Wellness Tourism.

BPD is ranked as the biggest private bank in the country and owns 24% of the market share in the Dominican Republic, second overall only to the state-owned Banreservas.

The event organized by the Dominican Association of Health Tourism and AF Comunicación Estratégica brings together important local and international investors, along with promoters of new projects, as well as the financial, health, tourism, exporter and government sectors.

The activity counts on the participation of ProDominicana and aims to promote innovation and investment and development of new health and wellness tourism projects, hotels, and outpatient medical centers.

The presidents of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism (ADTS) and of AF Comunicación Estratégica, Alejandro Cambiaso and Amelia Reyes Mora, indicated that this meeting, which will take place on June 11, 2021, at the Garden Tent of the Ambassador to Royal Hideaway Hotel de Santo Domingo, is a private activity with assistance only by invitation.

The organizers announced that during the event new projects valued at more than 5 billion pesos will be presented, which will create more than a thousand direct jobs and provide technology transfer and productive chains, denoting the favorable investment climate in the country, as well as the confidence in the government and future of the Dominican Republic. For more information about the congress, you can visit the page congresoadts.com