Punta Cana stands out with 71% occupancy in recent days

BOCA CHICA AND JUAN DOLIO WERE THE ONES WITH THE HIGHEST HOTEL OCCUPANCY DURING HOLY WEEK

57% of the visitors were foreigners, and the rest were locals on holiday

At the end of Holy Week, Bávaro-Punta Cana registered 71.3% occupancy; La Romana-Bayahibe presented 78.6% occupancy, and Puerto Plata 68.6%.

However, Boca Chica and Juan Dolio were the tourist destinations with the highest hotel occupancy during the holiday, with 89.7% of the total available, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ).

Meanwhile, Sosúa-Cabarete registered 65%, Greater Santo Domingo 51%, and Santiago 42.8%.

Hotel occupancy based on available rooms (80% of the capacity allowed by the Mitur) was 70%, while of the total rooms in the country, it stood at 55%.

Likewise, 57% of the visitors were international, and the rest of the tourists belonged to the domestic market, according to Listín Diario.