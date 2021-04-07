Punta Cana: vaccination advances in the largest tourist center in the Dominican Republic

The vaccination process is progressing at a good pace in the main tourist area of ​​the Dominican Republic. According to the Puntacana Group, 2,111 people have already been immunized in the 20 simultaneous vaccination stations located in Terminal “B” of the Punta Cana airport.

“Grupo Punta Cana continues to advance in the Ministry of Public Health’s vaccination process for the national population and the prevention of Covid-19,” indicates the tourist group through its social networks.

They maintain that they continue to vaccinate people over 68 years of age, educators, and medical personnel in the area who meet the requirement of being Dominican citizens and/or residents with an ID in the country.

The vaccination process in the popular tourist area is essential to reactivate the hotel industry and other activities related to the tourist industry; the results are already beginning to be seen. In recent days the Bávaro-Punta Cana area registered an occupancy of 71.3%.

The protocols applied by hotel establishments and the free tourist insurance offered by the country are making the traveler regain the confidence of vacationing in the Dominican Republic, especially in Punta Cana. This destination has experienced a boom in flights from Spain, while the demand from the US begins to rise.