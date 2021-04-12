Estimate: Dominican Republic to get 4M+ visitors in 2021

Santo Domingo.- Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) Executive vice president Andrés Marranzini, estimates that tourist arrival will exceed four million visitors this year.

He said the goal is possible and that vaccinations against COVID-19 will strongly reactivate travel. “I think it’s not unreasonable to think of such a number, seeing that in the second semester, with the advance of the vaccination process, a high season comes and perhaps we can return to have the numbers of 400,000 to 500,000 visitors per month.”

He noted however that to reach the goal of four million tourists at the end of the year, Canada has to participate as an issuing country, which remains closed.

“If we have availabilities from some European countries, it is much easier, and that is what will determine whether or not we can exceed four million or more,” he told Telesistema.