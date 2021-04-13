“It is a great pride for me to assume the direction of operations of American Airlines”

José Freig was named the new Vice President of International Operations for American Airlines, a position in which he will lead the airline’s operations in Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, Asia / Pacific, and Premium Guest Services.

“I am incredibly proud to assume the leadership of American’s international operations. The integration of all of our teams around the world will offer us a unique opportunity to create new synergies and share best practices, playing a pivotal role in American’s recovery,” said Freig.

Freig joined American in 2008 as Managing Director of International Government Affairs and Director of Security for American. Since 2018, Freig has served as American’s CEO for Latin America and the Caribbean and more recently has helped lead the airline’s response to Covid-19, coordinating recovery efforts.

It is recalled that American’s International division currently includes a global network of more than 110 destinations and a team of more than 6,000 employees. The airline plans to continue its worldwide recovery and inaugurated service to new international destinations, including Tel Aviv, Israel. (TLV), Bengaluru, India (BLR), Paramaribo, Suriname (PBM), and Samaná, Dominican Republic.