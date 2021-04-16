Innovative projects to reactivate the tourism sector will be supported with financing

Santo Domingo, DR

Banco de Reservas and the Dominican Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores) signed a collaboration agreement to support and promote the reactivation of tourism in the Dominican Republic and promote the sustainable development of the communities involved.

Samuel Pereyra, general manager of the financial institution, and Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of Asonahores, signed the agreement that will make the Banreservas portfolio of services available to the public, which includes the Happy Vacations program and the DR Safe Tourism Assistance Plan for visitors.

The bank will also back innovative proposals and projects with financing that, once evaluated, demonstrate the potential to contribute decisively to the sustainable development of tourist communities.

“This agreement has as its focal point the implementation of joint actions, to increase the number of tourists who visit us, contributing to provide them with a better service, supporting the improvement and creation of new hotel structures, offering economic support to investors in the tourism sector, among other initiatives,” said Pereyra.

Concrete actions

The president of Asonahores said that as the primary representative of the national tourism industry, the Association shares the vision of President Luis Abinader to promote and strengthen with concrete actions the sustainable development of the sector.

Among these initiatives, Rafael Blanco Tejera cited the Tourism Recovery Plan proposed by the State, which assumes “with responsibility and enthusiasm an active and conciliatory role in all the tourism events of the Dominican Republic.”

He said that it is “of special interest to Asonahores the development of different studies that help strengthen and promote tourism investment in the Dominican Republic, and also reflect the impact on the value chain within the national economy, to promote greater economic development and sustainability in terms of quality and availability of national production.”

The agreement between Banreservas and Asonahores will also promote financial inclusion, banking penetration, and other actions aimed at fostering innovative entrepreneurship through talks and workshops on financial education for hotel and restaurant personnel.