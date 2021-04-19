Abinader at the UNWTO: “Our great objective is to recover tourism”

THE PRESIDENT VISITED THE TOURIST ORGANIZATION IN THE FRAMEWORK OF HIS OFFICIAL TRIP TO SPAIN

They seek to coordinate policies to promote the reactivation of the tourism industry.

The Head of State thanked the support received by the UNWTO.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, met with the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization ( UNWTO ), Zurab Pololikashvili, at the agency’s headquarters to coordinate policies focused on recovering the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic.

“It is excellent to open a hotel, a new hotel chain, but you have to know that, in our case, our true objective is the hundreds of thousands of men and women who earn their living from tourism honestly and with dignity every day. And that this pandemic cut off part of this activity, of their income,” said the president.

Likewise, he reaffirmed that the government’s responsibility is to achieve the recovery of this sector and its people.

At the meeting, the Dominican head of state thanked the UNWTO for its support to recover tourism. He appreciated the entity’s commitment to accompany other countries to design the best policies and bring the confidence needed to recover tourism.

During the meeting, Abinader was accompanied by the Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez and the director of ProDominicana, Biviana Riveiro.

In the end, the ruling develizó a plaque, which, together with the Dominican shield, renders accounts of the president’s visit to the headquarters of the World Tourism Organization on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

It is recalled that President Luis Abinader is on an official trip to Spain, with an exhausting schedule and work meetings in search of strengthening ties between nations.