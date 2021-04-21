Dominican Republic poised to be Caribbean’s private aviation king

Lakeland, Fla.- The airport sector of the Dominican Republic adopts the necessary measures to turn the country into the main destination in the Caribbean in terms of private aviation, through the promotions of the different tourist attractions and the facilities offered to business travelers, high-consumption tourists and general aviation enthusiasts.

Airports Department director, Víctor Pichardo, spoke in Lakeland, Florida, in the “SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo 2021 Aviation Fair.”

He said all Dominican institutions linked to the aeronautical, airport and tourism system support the search to capture the more than 40,000 private aircraft that fly to the Caribbean, which would positively impact national tourism.

“It’s the first time that all the institutions of the sector are unified to support an event like this, which translates into a clear sign that we are working to strengthen the national private aviation,” Pichardo said at the event held Apr. 13 to 18, which featured world-famous state-of-the-art technology exhibitions, forums, workshops, trade shows and airshows.