Dominican SE city becomes home port for cruise tourism

La Romana.- The southeastern Dominican city as of August 15 will emerge as a home port for cruise tourism, which would generate about US$320 more per cruise passenger to the Dominican economy.

Since the beginning of 2020, after the closure of ports in March due to the pandemic, the Dominican Republic does not receive cruise tourists, who generated the country about US$80 per person being only transit.

Now, the projected is that a cruise passenger who will start a trip to some Caribbean islands departing from La Romana will generate around US$400.

Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) director Jean Luis Rodríguez said the “home port ” modality in cruises is the most desired by any tourist destination because a route would start and end here, which in this case It is from the Norwegian international line.