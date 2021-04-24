Protocols guide tourist recovery in the DR: attracts 700 thousand visitors as of March 2021

ACCORDING TO DATA FROM THE CENTRAL BANK

According to the Central Bank, the Dominican Republic received 717 thousand 85 tourists in the first quarter of this year, 2021, 48.5% less than in the same stage of 2020.

According to data from the bank, from January to March of last year, one million 352 thousand 459 visitors arrived in the country, which shows that it is still far from reaching the pre-Covid-19 numbers.

In March, 313 thousand 289 tourists arrived in Dominican territory, 16% higher than March 2020, when the pandemic began in the country, and only 270 thousand 49 were received.