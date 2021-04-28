AMResorts, towards its recovery in the Dominican Republic: more than eight weeks in full swing

THIS WAS REPORTED BY DANIEL HERNÁNDEZ, REGIONAL VP OF OPERATIONS OF THE BRAND IN THE COUNTRY

With the corporate campaign “Free-4-all.”

The Dominican Republic still has a lot of potential for the tourism industry, either in Punta Cana or in others such as Puerto Plata and Samaná. However, in the latter, government support is necessary, especially on flights, as reported to arecoa.com, Daniel Hernández, Regional VP of AMResorts Operations for the country.

In that sense, he explained that the occupancy of the brand’s hotels in the DR “is in sustained growth; It is now more than 8 weeks with a positive trend and substantial improvement, especially for next summer.”

“While it is true that the pandemic unleashed a global crisis in the sector, we also know that every crisis is accompanied by opportunities; you just have to pay attention to identify them and choose the right partner. Our brands enjoy a solid reputation and the structure of Apple Leisure Group ( ALG ), a group that moves more North American travelers to the DR, Mexico and Jamaica , positions AMResorts as a strategic partner for those who want to open a hotel under the All-Inclusive concept. of luxury,” indicated.

He revealed that they currently maintain a strong focus on the American market with the corporate campaign “Free-4-all” while continuing their actions in the local market key to reactivation without neglecting to maintain competitive rates and alternates offers in all markets “even when the largest issuers are not flying, let us not lose our position for the sake of their imminent reactivation.”

“It is very important to maintain the vaccination plan that to date has shown positive progress, and that its execution exceeded the original schedule, which has allowed the DR not only to stand out with its statistics in the Caribbean , but also tour operators and agencies Travel agencies have received from their local representatives the news and results on the great advance, and therefore, it gives them confidence to launch their promotions that will increase the interest of customers who wish to travel to the country,” he added.

In addition, he said that taking into account the sentiment of the traveler reported by portals such as Google and MMGY, they continue to focus with a high priority on communication, security messages, and protocols since this variable have a great weight on the consumer’s purchase decision, as well as a strong presence of the brand and products in the markets to retain the attention of the consumer, who is currently very active in making reservations as well as monitoring and searching for vacation packages for the summer.

He indicated that the hotel chain maintains training and training programs to reinforce employees’ awareness to prevent them from lowering their guard in the care and prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

“We continue to participate and proactively support all strategies and public-private partnerships in the industry,” he emphasized.