Hidalgo: Dominican Republic is the only country where Air Europa is flying almost daily

THE PRESIDENT OF GLOBALIA PRAISED THE DR’S TOURISM RECOVERY PLAN

Air Europa connects Spain with Santo Domingo and Punta Cana

Hidalgo encourages investment in this Caribbean destination

The executive president of Globalia, Juan José Hidalgo, said that at present, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are many countries where Air Europa cannot fly, not a single flight, in other places only one flight a week; however, The Dominican Republic is the only country where they are flying almost daily, five flights to Santo Domingo and one to Punta Cana.

The Spanish tourism entrepreneur indicated that these operations show that the Dominican Republic successfully manages the tourism recovery.

He praised the DR’s tourism recovery plan and the work carried out by President Luis Abinader and the Tourism Cabinet to boost the industry.

He indicated that in 2020 he spent eight months in the Dominican Republic, and this year he has been two. “I have invested in Santo Domingo all my money that I have earned in my life, all my savings and what I owe from the bank.”

He said that he has investments over 400 million dollars, and this year he plans to invest another $200 million whose projects are ready to start.

“I am in love with the Dominican Republic and I encourage people to meet and invest in that Caribbean destination,” said Hidalgo.