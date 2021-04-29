Abinader heads groundbreaking for US$100M+ Panorama Lake

Santo Domingo.- With an investment of more than 100 million dollars, the construction work of the Panorama Lake tourist complex, located in the area of Bávaro, Punta Cana, began Wednesday.

The inaugural was headed by President Luis Abinader, who stressed that the beginning of the construction of the project is evidence of the necessary cooperation between the public and private sectors “of which the Government of the Dominican Republic is a fervent standard-bearer for the great benefits it brings to the economic growth and development of our country.”

Abinader was accompanied by representatives of the government and authorities of the tourism sector, says a statement.