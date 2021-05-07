Latin America’s tourism faces ‘daunting challenges’

Santo Domingo.- President, Luis Abinader, headed Friday the opening of the “Meeting of Tourism of the Americas,” an international event that takes place in Punta Cana, east of the Dominican Republic.

The president said that all those attending this event are facing the daunting challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The message that we all give to the world today is one of unity, determination, focus and joint vision. It is a very, very powerful message.”