Marriott sets August for opening of its first AC Hotel in the Dominican Republic

IT WILL BE LOCATED IN PUNTA CANA AND WILL HAVE 129 ROOMS

The largest hotel company in the world expands in the Caribbean

The new hotel is focused on the business and leisure client

Marriott International is scheduled to open the new AC Hotel Punta Cana in August 2021, thus marking the landing of its AC Hotel brand in the Dominican Republic. At this destination, the hotel giant is experiencing a powerful expansion.

The largest hotel chain in the world will open the new hotel with the investment group EGI Business Group, and Highgate will operate it. The project will integrate a total of 129 rooms on four floors.

The hotel is focused on an increasingly growing trend such as the “Bleisure traveler,” the combination of business and leisure.

Dining concepts will include an AC lounge and a Spanish-inspired AC Kitchen restaurant called “Saladero,” the latter open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, and inclusions like free Wi-Fi, among others.

Marriott has been steadily growing with its AC Hotel brand in the Caribbean region.

In recent years, Marriott has opened AC Hotels in destinations that include the Condado district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the high-profile AC hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

The new AC joins a growing portfolio of Punta Cana properties that include Four Points by Sheraton Punta Cana Village, Westin Puntacana Resort and Club, and four all-inclusive resorts of the Royalton brand that belong to the hotel group Sunwing and that will carry the Marriott emblem.