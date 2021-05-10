LatAm tourism chiefs upbeat at Dominican resort

Santo Domingo.- The Ministers of Tourism of the Americas approved and signed the “Declaration of Punta Cana,” Dominican Republic, in which they committed to adopt and disseminate unified international protocols for biosafety and travel facilitation for the expeditious and safe restart of tourism, and with high levels of quality.

In the activity coordinated by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the executives also reaffirmed the responsibility and commitment of all governments and international organizations to provide support to tourism to ensure its rapid, effective, safe and sustainable recovery.

In addition, they recognized innovation and digital transformation as essential factors for tourism to be more resilient and to advance decisively in the implementation of new development models.

The “Declaration of Punta Cana” consists of 10 points, agreed to by the region’s tourism ministers.