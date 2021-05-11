Dominican Republic, Air Canada’s “priority” destination for its reopening of flights

SHOWS SPECIAL INTEREST IN OPERATING AGAIN IN PUNTA CANA, PUERTO PLATA AND SAMANÁ

Dominican ambassador in Canada seeks the line to resume its flights to the country.

Airline executives congratulate the DR for the reactivation of tourism

The Dominican ambassador to Canada, Michelle Cohen, began a series of meetings with Canadian airlines to join efforts to reopen flights to the Dominican Republic in the context of the reactivation of tourism that the Caribbean country has initiated.

The first meeting of the diplomat, in virtual form, was with Air Canada, in the persons of its executives Dina Bertolo, vice-president of product development, and Daniela Mauro, chief business officer.

The airline representatives congratulated the Dominican tourism authorities for conducting the opening and reactivation, affirming that the Caribbean island is among their priority destinations, especially Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, and Samaná.

From their point of view, the authorities’ provisions have been necessary for the hotels to maintain their operation amid the sanitary contingency of the covid-19 protocols.

They revealed that Air Canada has structured a five-year plan for the Dominican market and currently has flights for reservations in the system, accommodating consumers for reopening.

The airline expects to resume flights to the Dominican Republic on June 26th of this year. The executives recalled that Air Canada was among the first airlines to fly after the pandemic broke out, thanks to its strength and ability to take risks.

Ambassador Michelle Cohen’s meetings with other Canadian airlines will continue this week.